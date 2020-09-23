Kyle O'Reilly vs. WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor is now official for the next NXT Takeover event.

Tonight's "Take Off To Takeover" edition of NXT on the USA Network featured the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match as the main event. O'Reilly became the new #1 contender by winning the match, which also featured Kushida, Bronson Reed, Timothy Thatcher, and Cameron Grimes.

Kushida and O'Reilly started the match and both were still active when Reed came out. Reed ended up eliminating Kushida after The Velveteen Dream hit the ring and took advantage of a distracted referee to hit the Dream Valley Driver on Kushida. Thatcher was the next man out. O'Reilly ended up eliminating Reed after a knee drop from the top. Thatcher lasted several more minutes but was eliminated after a roll-up by O'Reilly. The finish, several minutes later, saw Grimes' knee buckle after he missed the Cave In. O'Reilly then took Grimes down in a knee bar for the submission win.

The next NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Sunday, October 4. It's likely to take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, but it's also been rumored for the Amway Center in Orlando, which would be the WWE ThunderDome debut for Takeover.

Below is the current card for Takeover, along with a few shots from tonight's main event:

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)