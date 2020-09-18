Since the invention of the Internet, it's always been said, "Never trust what you read on the Internet." This quote certainly applies to a mistake made on Lacey Evans' Wikipedia page.

Apparently, a Wikipedia user added to her public page that she, "Used to perform on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Lacey Evans before her death."

Shocked by what she saw, "The Sassy Southern Belle" issued a statement on Twitter by saying, "How did I die though?" with a thinking emoji.

As of this writing, her Wikipedia page has been updated.

Evans' Wikipedia page has apparently been falsely edited several times over the past two days, which Wikipedia refers to as "vandalism."

You can see Evans' official tweet below: