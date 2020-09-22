The tension between Lacey Evans and Kayla Braxton picked up during the most recent episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, but Braxton says she's not interested in getting physical in the ring.

Talking Smack saw Evans taunt Braxton and refer to how she can't "keep a man." This knock appears to be a reference to a recent Braxton post on Instagram, where she talked about getting engaged to be married, but walking away from the relationship before the wedding.

Evans came out on Talking Smack following Friday's SmackDown, which saw her lose to Nikki Cross after appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" with Cross and Alexa Bliss. The post-match angle on Friday saw Evans yell at Bliss, who was on commentary. A mention of "The Fiend" sent Bliss into a trance, which led to Bliss dropping Evans at ringside with Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher. The tension between Evans and Braxton continued as soon as Evans came out to the panel with Braxton and co-host Xavier Woods. Braxton referenced how Evans mocked short people during SmackDown, and brought up her recent losses on the blue brand. Evans tried to make the case for why she should have her own talk show in WWE, so she can show people how a real lady is supposed to be.

"I don't insult people, I point out the obvious, and if weaklings like yourself take that as an insult, then that's none of my concern," Evans said to Braxton. "However, I do believe that Lacey Evans, that sassy, Southern Belle, should have her own show, to show women... women like you, how to conduct themselves appropriately, how to be a lady, how to cook, how to clean, how to keep a man... which obviously... ahem, let's not even go there."

Braxton replied, "Wow!"

Evans continued, "Yeah, but the world needs me. America, Kayla, needs me. Women like you need me."

"Would you watch this show?," Braxton asked her co-host. "I don't know if I... this is not a show I think I would subscribe to."

Evans interrupted, "Because people like you get your feelings hurt, honey. Which is yet again why you need Lacey Evans."

Evans continued to rant about not wanting to discuss her shortcomings on SmackDown, and why she should get her own show. The tension continued as she began packing up her belongings to leave the set.

"This is uncomfortable. I am very uncomfortable," Woods joked.

"I got dinner to cook, for my husband," Evans laughed, putting emphasis on her relationship in another apparent jab at Braxton.

Braxton told Woods, "Xavier, I'm sorry you had to witness that. It's been, like, an ongoing thing with her."

Woods then suggested Braxton train in the ring for a potential match with Evans.

"The level of uncomfortable," Woods said. "I'm ready to see y'all fight now, at this point. Kayla, I'm telling you, I think it's time. Let us train you up some. You're probably sick with the hands, come on."

Braxton quickly dismissed the idea.

"Don't put that out there, OK? I will not disrespect her when it comes to her in the ring. There's not a chance. No," Braxton said.

Evans' original relationship jabs at Braxton stem from a September 10 post Braxton made on Instagram, about her former fiancé and their engagement.

Braxton wrote, "I have never shared this publicly but I feel like I should ... on this day, 4 years ago, I said yes to spending my life with a man. He was pretty much perfect. But I wasn't. So I walked away. The word, 'yes,' holds a lot of weight and responsibility. Don't be agreeable for the sake of being agreeable. Your life is yours. Make choices for you. If you live life that way, you'll die with no regrets. PS : shoutout to my ex for always being so cool. Couldn't have asked for a better former fiancé."

There is no word on if there's any real tension between Braxton and Evans, or if this is just a friendly back & forth for the Talking Smack storylines. This is not the first time the two have had back & forth for social media, one-sided or not. The aforementioned exchange from this week's Talking Smack did not continue on social media after the show. Kayla did visit Lacey's home earlier this year for a special segment on The Bump, which you can see embedded above.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Kayla's recent Instagram post that inspired Evans' relationship dig below: