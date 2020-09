A special one-hour "Late Night" Dynamite is set to air next Tuesday, September 22 after Inside the NBA on TNT.

The following card was announced for the show:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter

* Anna Jay vs. Brandi Rhodes

* Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

* Chris Jericho on commentary

Next week's AEW Dynamite will air on its usual Wednesday at 8 pm ET time slot.

