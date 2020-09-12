- The above video is a clip of Leyton Buzzard vs. Kieran Kelly at ICW Fight Club 95, which is available to watch on WWE Network.

- WWENetworkNews has reported that the newest episode of "WWE Timeline" will be about the feud between WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Mickie James.

The title is called "Do You Love Me Now" and the episode will stream on WWE Network on Wednesday, September 16.

- Liv Morgan announced she's creating a Twitch account.

She tweeted a photo with the caption, "Preparing for my #Twitch debut ??"

As reported earlier this week, WWE wants its wrestlers to stop using third-party services like Twitch, Cameo, etc. WWE wants to pursue outside services as a company, rather than talent doing it individually.

Below you can see her tweet: