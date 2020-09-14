- Above, Dakota Kai joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown to play some River City Girls. During the video, Kai talks about living with some fellow WWE Superstars and the time she took Seth Rollins' "Kingslayer" moniker.

- In a rare interview, longtime WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt will be talking with Nick Hausman on tomorrow's The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. McDevitt will be discussing his 30+ year relationship with Vince McMahon, as well going in-depth on WWE's recent legal victory against Konstantine Kyros and his CTE class action lawsuit. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss out! As noted, former U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang joined today's show, which you can check out here.

My guest on tomorrow's episode of @WIncDaily will be... Jerry McDevitt.



Yes. Jerry. McDevitt.



Transcribed highlights will roll out on @WrestlingInc shortly after it drops.





- Peyton Royce showed a photo of herself and Billie Kay during one of their previous IIconic entrances with Royce's husband, Shawn Spears, looking on from the crowd.

"I've seen seen this photo before. My heart melts looking at it!" Royce wrote.

As noted, WWE split The IIconics up earlier this month as Royce is reportedly going to receive a singles push. Royce already defeated Kay on this past week's RAW.