WWE has announced Lucha House Party vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the upcoming "Clash of Champions: Gold Rush" pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on which combination of Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) will be representing the group at Clash of Champions. Kalisto and Metalik won a non-title match over the champs on last Friday's SmackDown. Tonight's show saw Cesaro defeat Metalik in singles action after Kalisto and Dorado were ejected from ringside due to their constant arguing. Nakamura and Cesaro retained their titles over Metalik and Dorado back on the August 21 episode.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)