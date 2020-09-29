WWE star Mandy Rose took to her Instagram last night writing, "Whose watching #MANDYNIGHTRAW?" and tagging photographer Ryan Loco for shooting the photo that was posted.

The former Fire and Desire member teamed up with Dana Brooke (who also moved to Raw from SmackDown) on last night's red-brand episode and picked up a victory in tag team action over Lana and Natalya. Rose scored the winning pinfall after connecting with a running knee.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce officially introduced Rose and Brooke as a tag team. Current division champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were MIA from Raw last night due to being in contact with someone who has COVID-19. They will be quarantined for the next two weeks. Meanwhile, this was the first appearance for Rose on Raw since The Miz got her traded as a way to get under the skin of Money In The Bank winner Otis.

Check out Rose's post below.