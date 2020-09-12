On today's Talking Smack, The Miz announced he was able to influence a trade to have Mandy Rose sent to RAW. Miz felt like he was doing Money in the Bank Winner Otis a favor as Rose was a distraction towards him becoming WWE Universal Champion. The storyline here is Miz and Morrison have been trying to steal with briefcase away from Otis.

As noted, WWE has confirmed Rose has been traded to the red brand. Since the news broke, Rose wrote to Miz:

"You dirty bastard. Three weeks. It took three weeks to find out why I wasn't on SmackDown, and of course, it's because of you, Mike. I had a career moment at SummerSlam to not be on SmackDown, and you just drop it on Talking Smack, LIKE ITS NOTHING! You affect my career and my time so you could try and stop Otis from succeeding?

"This is how you use your pull? Wowwww.

"If I'm going to RAW, that's great. I'll do bigger and better things on Mondays then I've done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you're going to split Otis and I up, think again, Miz. There are seven days in a week, and me and Mr. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever."

Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a No DQ / Loser Leaves WWE Match at last month's SummerSlam.