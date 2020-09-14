WWE women's division star Mandy Rose took to Instagram and shared stills and video from a Los Angeles Beach photoshoot with lee_lhgfx photography. The caption reads, "Moments of freezing cuteness. Pacific waters of LA can be a bit chilly."

In a separate post, the former Fire and Desire member writes, "Laughter is the best medicine" while promoting the Fashion Nova brand.

Rose was recently traded from SmackDown to Monday Night Raw thanks to the Miz, who claimed that he got Rose moved so Money In The Bank Winner Otis can focus on becoming Universal champion.

Rose would later call Miz out on Twitter writing, "You dirty bastard. 3 weeks. It took 3 weeks to find out why I wasn't on Smackdown and of course it's because of you Mike. I had a career moment at SummerSlam to not be on Smackdown and you just drop it on Talking Smack LIKE ITS NOTHING!! You affect my career and my time so you could try and stop Otis from succeeding? This is how you use your pull? Wowwww. If I'm going to RAW, that's great. I'll do bigger and better things on Mondays then I've done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you're going to split Otis and I up, think again Miz. There are 7 days in a week and me and MR. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever."

Check out Rose's IG posts below.