Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty is backing away from claims that he murdered a man in 1973 at the age of 13.

As we've noted, Jannetty took to Facebook back on August 5 and claimed he murdered a man when he was just 13. The story brought on mainstream media attention for Jannetty, and a preliminary investigation by the Columbus, Georgia Police Department.

For those who missed it, Jannetty posted about how he allegedly murdered a gay man who tried to sexually assault him behind a Victory Lanes bowling alley where they both worked. He said he had been buying marijuana from the man, as other teenagers did in the area. Jannetty also indicated that he got rid of the body by dumping it in the Chattahoochee River. Jannetty later said during an interview with Boston Wrestling that at the time of the incident he was not aware that the man also "lured" children so he could assault them. Jannetty said the man fondled him while they were in his car, and when Jannetty tried to get out of the car, the man got angry. Jannetty said he was pulled out of the car into an alley, where the man pulled his pants down. Jannetty said he was able to grab a brick and hit the man before he could be anally sexually assaulted. Jannetty also told Boston Wrestling that he doesn't think the man deserved to die, but he did deserve "to get his ass beaten." He also said he didn't mean for the man to die. It was also said that Jannetty was badly affected by the trauma of nearly being raped, killing someone, throwing their body in a river, and then "finding out on the news the dude's missing."

In an update, Jannetty took to Facebook today and claimed the murder story was part of a pro wrestling storyline. Jannetty now says he never murdered a man, and that the story was supposed to play out for some indie promotion, in a storyline involving his friend Darren Kelly, who was a corrections officer and part-time wrestler. Jannetty also detailed how there was at least some truth in the original story, in that he purchased marijuana from a gay man who he worked with at the bowling alley.

You can see Jannetty's full Facebook post below, along with screenshots of the original deleted post from early August: