AEW star Matt Cardona took to Twitter this afternoon to do a Q&A.

The former WWE star answered a question about one WWE tag team he and Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) would have liked to wrestle during their time with the promotion. His answer was The Singh Brothers.

He simply tweeted, "@SinghBrosWWE"

Cardona also revealed in his Q&A that he would like to wrestle in NJPW. Recently another former WWE star made his NJPW debut, Darren Young. As noted, Young made his debut on September 4 on NJPW Strong.

Matt Cardona replied "100%" to the fan question, "Do you hope to compete for NJPW One Day?"

He was released from WWE on April 15 due to the company-wide cuts because of COVID-19. Cardona made his AEW debut on July 29.

Below you can see his tweets: