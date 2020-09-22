Matt Hardy posted a video on Twitter thanking fans for all of the support and well wishes he has received since suffering a nasty fall at All Out in his match against Sammy Guevara. In the video, he also mentioned he will be appearing on AEW Dynamite this week.

"Hey, everybody. I want to take a very quick minute and make this video to Tweet afterward," Hardy said. "I just want to say to everyone out there who has sent me a message, or texted me, or DM'd me, or sent me a tweet or on Facebook, whatever it may be - there were so many. It was overwhelming and so humbling over the last few weeks. I've had a rough run the last few weeks, but so many people have reached out to check on me, and my condition, and health. There was just so much concern, and I'm so appreciative and humbled by it.

"I just want to say thank you and let you know I'm okay and I'm going to be okay," Hardy said. "I get knocked down a lot, but I'm going to do my damndest to get back up and I'm going to be 100% fine when it's all said and done. I want you guys to keep that mentality as well because we're living in a very difficult time. 2020 has been a rotten year, and I hope you stay strong because tough times call for tough people. I'm going to let you know I'm also planning on being on AEW Dynamite this week. I plan on being there, and I hope while I'm on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, you are able to kind of get away and escape from the world. And hope I can put a smile on your face and entertain you."

There is no word yet on when Hardy will be returning to in-ring competition for AEW. After his fall at All Out, Tony Khan made the decision to "pause" the match, but said afterward that Hardy cleared the concussion protocol from Dr. Sampson and was cleared to continue. Hardy was then sent to the hospital and was released the next day. He appeared on the following Dynamite to say he is taking time to recover and once he is cleared, he will be back and better than ever.

Hardy's feud with Guevara was extremely physical. At one point during their build to All Out, Guevara had busted Hardy's head open the hard way after grabbing the wrong chair and throwing it at his head. That physicality obviously carried over to their "Broken Rules" match, AEW's version of a Last Man Standing match.

You can see Hardy's message below.