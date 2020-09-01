AEW has announced a "Broken Rules" match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

As seen above in the latest "Road To All Out" episode, Guevara challenged Hardy to another match and said he could pick the stipulation. Hardy accepted and said they will be going at it in a "Broken Rules" match. This match comes after Guevara defeated Hardy in a Tables Match on AEW Dynamite this past week.

Per the stipulation, Hardy must leave AEW forever if he loses. The winner of the "Broken Rules" match will be the last man standing, determined when one man can't answer the 10 count by the referee. The finish can take place anywhere, but there must be a winner.

The 2020 AEW All Out pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, September 5 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift.

AEW World Women's Title Match

NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Page (c)

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Broken Rules Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

Hardy must leave AEW if he loses.

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Lance Archer, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, TBA

Winner earns a future AEW World Title shot.

TBD: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express or SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party

The winners of the eight-man match on this week's Dynamite will face each other at All Out. That match is The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. SCU and Private Party.

The Dark Order (TNT Champion Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall