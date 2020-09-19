Melina, the former WWE Women's and Divas Champion, has shot down reports that she has signed a new contract to return to the WWE.

Through a lengthy Facebook post on Friday night, Melina noted that the reports make her "heart ache" because she loves her fans and does not want them raise their hopes only to be disappointed.

However, Melina did not rule out the possibility of returning to WWE at some stage.

"I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn't mean it is not a possibility. If I potentially get signed, don't forgive them for lying to you. I know there are those that aren't a fan of mine, but I still will care about them as I do my own fans," she wrote.

Melina, who lost her father to the COVID-19 virus earlier this year, said that she might not be in the right emotional state to return to the squared circle.

"There's so much more than just give someone a contract. I lost my father last month, am I emotionally ready? I'm 41, am I physically capable? Is there a story available? Simply talking to the WWE makes my heart happy.

"I am grateful for my time with them. One day I'll come home but when the time is right. So if it doesn't happen now, I'm sorry you thought I was returning."

The 41-year-old Melina was last seen in a match at NWA's Into the Fire pay-per-view event. She also appeared regularly on episodes of NWA Powerrr and served as an ally to NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Melina's possible return to the WWE.

See below for Melina's Facebook post: