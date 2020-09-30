WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley believes that Big Van Vader's absence is "the most glaring and obvious omission" from the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Foley was responding to a tweet from Vader's son, who noted that his dad loved working with Foley while fondly remembering their WCW Halloween Havoc 1993 Texas Deathmatch.

"Pops absolutely loved working with @RealMickFoley and their Halloween Havoc match was easily one of his favorites. The only thing I remember pops saying is that the shovel really hurt. Lol ITS TIME!!!!" Vader's son, who now operates the wrestling legend's former Twitter account, said in the tweet.

In response, Foley said that he always prepared for matches with Vader, a former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, like it was Ali vs. Frasier.

"I LOVED working with your dad! I geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier. In my opinion, Vader's absence is the most glaring and obvious omission from the #WWEHOF," he wrote.

In 1997, Foley and Vader became a tag team for a brief period in WWE and were managed by Paul Bearer. They also challenged Owen Hart & The British Bulldog for the WWF Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 13.