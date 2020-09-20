Free agent wrestler Mike Bennett, aka Mike Kanellis, has urged fellow pro wrestlers to treat their fans better and "stop talking down to them," through an interesting Twitter post.

"Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Talk to them. Engage with them on social media. Listen to them. Appreciate them. The days of calling them marks and talking down to them are over. The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such," Bennett tweeted on Saturday.

Bennett and his wife, Maria Kanellis, were among the large group of superstars released by WWE in April due to budget cuts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Bennett appeared on the Busted Open podcast and revealed why his WWE run, which began at the 2017 Money in the Bank PPV, was doomed to fail from the start since he "showed up addicted to drugs" and also noted how WWE never paid for his rehabilitation.

Earlie this week, Bennett returned to action at United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live, where he unsuccessfully challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Bennett, a former WWE 24/7 Champion, was accompanied to the ring by his wife, Maria. In a reversal of their roles, Maria went by the name "Maria Bennett" in support of her husband's big title match.

See below for Bennett's tweet: