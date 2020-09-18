AEW star Miro filed to trademark his ring name on September 13. The first use date is listed as September 9 of this year, which was the day Miro debuted on AEW Dynamite.

Miro used Michael E. Dockins as his trademark lawyer, the same man who has helped The Revival, Cody Rhodes and many other non-WWE stars with recent trademark filings. The following use description for "Miro" was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweat shirts; Sweat shirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing on-line reviews of professional wrestling, popular culture, and video games; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, online gamer, and social media influencer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, online gamer, and social media influencer; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, online gamer, and social media influencer in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and online gaming for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20200909. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200909"

On a related note, AEW star Chris Jericho filed to trademark "Million Viewer Man" and "Clint Bobski" on September 14, also using Dockins as his attorney.

The first use date listed for "Clint Bobski" is 1988. "Clint Bobski" is the name Jericho used on WWE's Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody promotion. The "Million Viewer Man" is a nickname he recently gave himself to play off the AEW Dynamite ratings success.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO for Jericho's latest trademarks:

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"