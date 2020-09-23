Miro recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Miro will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight's show, teaming with Kip Sabain to face Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in tag team action.

Miro left WWE earlier this year in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. While he never had a World Title run in WWE, the former Rusev met his wife, Lana, in WWE, and developed a fanbase. He commented on why he's not bitter about the departure.

"People ask me why I'm not bitter," Miro said. "WWE gave me a platform. I have the best fan base in the world. And that is where I met my wife. I love her to death. If nothing else came of it, I met my wife. So I can't be bitter. There is no point to that."

It was noted that Miro has strengthened his fanbase with YouTube and Twitch, but now he has a chance to reach the next tier of superstardom in AEW. He said he just wants opportunity in AEW, and he knew he wanted to go to two places as soon as WWE released him. The first was AEW, and the second is somewhere he will be revealing when the time is right.

"I came to America for an opportunity, the kind I wasn't given in my country," Miro said. "That's all I want in AEW. That opportunity. I love professional wrestling, and it has so much left to offer me. As soon as I got that call [from WWE], I immediately knew I wanted to go two places. The first one, I'm already here. The second, you'll find out when the time is right."

Miro debuted in AEW as Sabian's "Best Man" but he says the new nickname goes much deeper than the old wedding storyline in WWE with Lana and current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

"It's not a gimmick," Miro said. "I am the best. I am the best all-around player in professional wrestling. And people remember WrestleMania 31, the greatest entrance of any entrance, until you see how I top that in AEW."

Miro talked more about wanting to prove his worth in AEW, against guys like Kenny Omega, MJF, Darby Allin, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He said the chains are now off in AEW.

"Everything in my life has led me to this moment," Miro said. "The chains are off. There isn't anyone yelling at me, saying, 'Don't do this. Don't sell shirts. Don't smile. Don't wave to people.' All the doors that were closed are now open. My fan base knows I'm good. They've seen me perform at the highest level. And that's why I am where I am, my fan base. There would never have been a Rusev Day or Miro in AEW without the fans. Nothing is going to stop me from achieving my dream, and I'm going to take the fans with me when I do it.

"AEW is beautiful. I can create something you've never seen before anywhere else in the world. Once I get the opportunity to debut, everyone will find out why the 'Best Man' is All Elite."