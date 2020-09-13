Last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw the debut of Miro as he was revealed to be Kip Sabian's best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. Miro (fka WWE's Rusev) was released from the company back in April during WWE's cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video above, Miro spoke about how he got connected to AEW, first giving props to AEW President Tony Khan.

"I'm thankful to Tony Khan, we got in contact — he's such a good dude, he's such a great owner," Miro said. "He's very open to talk to with creative and ideas. He's around everybody, he's not hiding, none of that. His energy is great, he's just wants the best, man, and that's all it is. We all have the same agenda. We all want AEW to succeed. We are promoting ourselves, of course, but we all are in agreement AEW can do [great things]. I mean, we're already do great, destroying NXT and all that."

As Miro read questions from fans, he confirmed he'd be on Talk is Jericho "when the time is right." He also spoke about him being the best man, which apparently is not just going to be a short-term thing for his current story with Ford and Sabian, it'll be used going forward.

"They needed a best man and I feel like that's a great spot for me, but I'm not just 'a best man,' I am 'the best man,'" Miro clarified.

Miro was asked about running into former WWE Superstars on his first night with AEW, and he did, noting he said hi to everyone. He especially perked up when talking about Matt Hardy, calling him a "legend."

"Saw Matt Hardy, love that guy, man," Miro said. "Matt is such a legend. Finally got his phone number, too. So I can text him every now and again when I miss him. He's such a cool guy though, such a down to Earth relaxed dude."

