AEW President Tony Khan announced Miro is set to make his in-ring debut on this week's Dynamite. His opponent has not yet been named, but might be revealed later today.
"Our Late Night Dynamite 1 hour special next on TNT will be great wrestling, + tomorrow's Live show will be packed with great wrestling too, including The Best Man @ToBeMiro making his in-ring debut live tomorrow on Dynamite! Check @AEWrestling for the full announcement tomorrow!"
Below is the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks
* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)
* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante and Ivelisse
* Chris Jericho to appear live
* Miro to make in-ring debut
