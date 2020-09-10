MLW announced beginning next week its show is moving to Wednesday at 7 pm ET on the fubo Sports Network. Replays will also air the same night at 10 pm ET.

Below is the full announcement, along with comments from MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer:

"Moving to a weeknight and in prime time was one of our goals with The Restart," said Court Bauer, MLW CEO & Founder. "fubo Sports offers us two great windows to catch the realest wrestling in the sport while placing us on over 75 million screens."

fubo Sports Network is a live free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field.

Available on over 75 million devices; consumers can stream fubo Sports Network for free on Pluto TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Plex and XUMO as well as through fuboTV's subscription service and on fubosportsnetwork.com.

fubo Sports Network features original programming, live sports and programming from partners including: MLW, USA Today, FanDuel, The Players Tribune, Stadium, VSiN, Campus Lore and many more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.



MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.



MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.