Major League Wrestling has signed Kevin Ku to a new contract.

Ku will make his MLW debut as the upcoming October TV tapings for the MLW restart.

"My excitement for signing with MLW cannot be understated," Ku said in a press release issued today. "I truly believe that they are one of the last raw wrestling companies who foster an environment of realness that's missing from the world of pro wrestling. I can't wait to bring my brand of violence and bring MLW to new heights and win championship gold."

MLW CEO Court Bauer said Ku is a perfect fit for the upcoming restart coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kevin has all of the qualities I look for when we recruit our athletes," Bauer said. "He's the perfect fit for the restart and I look forward to seeing his debut this Fall."

Stay tuned for more on the MLW restart. Below is the full press release sent to us today: