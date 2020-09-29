As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE NXT and at the WWE Performance Center last week. The outbreak caused creative changes for both NXT and the main roster.

Talent and staff that tested positive are quarantining for 14 days and are receiving medical care. They will only be cleared if they test negative and are symptom free. Also, people who were in contact with individuals who have tested positive have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that two RAW referees are in quarantine as a precautionary measure and were not at Monday's RAW. Smackdown referee Jessika Carr filled in on the show.

For the first time since early August, no RAW Underground segments aired on the show.

Retribution also did not appear on RAW. As previously reported, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that all five main members of Retribution tested negative for COVID-19, however they have to quarantine for two weeks as a precaution because they came into contact with someone who tested positive. WWE still teased Retribution appearing, as seen below.