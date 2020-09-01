- WWE is advertising that the next Era of Roman Reigns will begin with this Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode as The Big Dog returns to the show with the WWE Universal Title and new manager Paul Heyman. Above is a promo for the show.

- Mustafa Ali took to Twitter last night and commented on missing RAW once again, also confirming that he worked the WWE Main Event tapings.

"I can do it all, even when I'm doing nothing at all. Catch me on this week's episode of #WWEMainEvent," he wrote after RAW.

There's no word yet on who Ali faced for Main Event, but he defeated Arturo Ruas on last week's show. You can see his full tweet below: