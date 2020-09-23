- The new "Meet Your Destroyer" edition of WWE Timeline is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. The special takes a look at the history between Triple H and Seth Rollins. Above is a sneak peek.

- WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza turns 28 years old today while former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane turns 32, and AEW star Matt Hardy turns 46.

- This week's WWE Main Event episode will feature another match between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet. This is a rematch from the September 3 episode, which saw Ricochet get the win.

Ali defeated Humberto Carrillo on last week's Main Event, and defeated Akira Tozawa the week before that. He defeated Arturo Ruas the week before the loss to Ricochet. This will be Ricochet's first Main Event match since losing to Ali.

Ali tweeted the following graphic for this week's rematch and wrote, "Run it back. This Thursday. #WWEMainEvent on @hulu."

Ricochet wrote back, "My pleasure, old friend. [fist emoji]"