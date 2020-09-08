- The latest WWE Timeline episode is now live on the WWE Network, focusing on the classic feud between WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage and Ric Flair. A preview for the "She Was Mine Before She Was Yours" episode can be seen above.

- Mustafa Ali took to Twitter again this week and commented on how he wasn't used for RAW, but did work a match for the WWE Main Event tapings.

He wrote, "Not on #WWERaw tonight. But rumor is they're changing the name of #WWEMainEvent to #MainEventMustafa. Catch me on this week's episode!"

Besides this week's match, Ali has worked three other Main Event matches since being called to RAW in late July, more than he's worked on Monday nights. He lost to Ricochet last week and defeated Arturo Ruas the week before, but lost to Riddick Moss three weeks before that.

