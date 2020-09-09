- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode.

- As noted, Mustafa Ali revealed earlier this week that while he was held off RAW again this week, he worked the WWE Main Event tapings for the fourth time since being called to RAW in late July. Ali made another tweet this afternoon and revealed that he wrestled Akira Tozawa for this week's show, which hits Hulu tomorrow.

Ali wrote, "#WWEMainEvent drops tomorrow on @hulu featuring Mustafa Ali vs @TozawaAkira!"

Ali lost to Ricochet last week on WWE Main Event, and defeated Arturo Ruas the week before, but also lost to Riddick Moss three weeks before that. You can see his full tweet below:

Not on #WWERaw tonight. But rumor is they're changing the name of #WWEMainEvent to #MainEventMustafa. Catch me on this week's episode! pic.twitter.com/ZbzZIuY9zM — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2020

- WWE has launched an official online store for Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown gaming brand. UUDDShop.com features many more items than WWE had been selling on the UUDD WWE Shop page. WWE's announcement, seen below, noted that all merchandise is collaboratively designed with Woods. WWE also released a photo gallery of various Superstars wearing some of the new UUDD gear.

Also below is a new UUDD episode with Woods, Adam Cole, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro playing Uno, and showing off the new gear.

Get your fresh new merchandise at the UpUpDownDown Shop Put down that video game controller (just for a minute!), and head over to the all-new UpUpDownDown shop to get your hands on some fresh new merchandise! As revealed by Xavier Woods in the latest episode, UpUpDownDown now has an official home for authentic UUDD merchandise, including apparel, accessories and exclusive items that you can't find anywhere else. All merchandise was collaboratively designed with UpUpDownDown host and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed). New merchandise, including exclusive limited-edition products, will drop regularly, so make sure to check back often!