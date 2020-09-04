NBA legend Reggie Miller had big praise for AEW stars Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy during Thursday night's broadcast of the NBA Playoffs on TNT.

While calling Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, Miller noted that his son was a big fan of AEW's Jurassic Express faction.

"My son absolutely loves the AEW. His favorite wrestlers are Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. He is absolutely obsessed with both of them," said Miller, a former five-time NBA All-Star.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harlan, Miller's broadcast colleague, pointed out that he had "a nice text conversation with Tony Khan" and praised the AEW boss for doing a terrific job in running the new wrestling promotion.

This is not the first time that TNT has promoted AEW through its live NBA broadcasts. Earlier this year, AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on the popular show, NBA on TNT, alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

As reported earlier, the AEW All Out go-home edition of Dynamite drew 928,000 viewers on TNT, scoring its best viewership since the March 18 episode, which drew 923,000 viewers. It was tied with February 5 episode for the fifth-best viewership of the year.