WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside has tweeted a new clip from BT Sport's "No Filter" special on the relaunch of the brand, which aired for fans in the UK tonight. The clip shows how WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom are leading the NXT UK tapings from the United States.

We noted before that Michaels was producing the NXT UK tapings from a room at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Michaels is able to talk to producers and wrestlers while they work the tapings in London, via loud speaker.

The clip below shows that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon also have access to a stream of the NXT UK tapings, likely from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. Stephanie jokes at one point that Michaels needs to get to work. Michaels is shown in a room at the Performance Center in Orlando, with a small crew that includes Bloom.

Pete Dunne, who is working as a NXT UK producer at the BT Sport TV studios in London while he waits to return to the United States, commented on having Michaels guide the tapings.

"Hearing Shawn Michaels' voice come over the loud speaker and stuff ... to give directions and give opinions, is obviously great," Dunne said.

Michaels also commented in the clip and said he wanted to be a part of the NXT UK relaunch. The interview was apparently filmed at the NXT UK TV tapings held last month.

"I so wanted to be a part of this relaunch," he said. "I think today went pretty darn well."

Triple H said the new round of NXT UK episodes will show that the brand is still special.

"I think when the world sees these shows they're going to realize NXT UK is still something pretty special," Triple H commented.

The NXT UK relaunch episode is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. NXT UK airs each Thursday at 3pm ET on the Network.

