There are no new specials being added to the WWE Network today or tomorrow, but the next WWE Timeline episode will be added to both versions of the Network on Wednesday. The "Do You Love Me Now?" edition of WWE Timeline will focus on the history between Mickie James and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. It will premiere at 10am ET on demand, and then air at 10pm ET later that night on the live feed.

New indie content will be added to the WWE Network on Saturday. wXw Shotgun 2020 #1, ICW Fight Club 96, EVOLVE 127, and PROGRESS Chapter 101 will all premiere at 12pm ET on Saturday, on demand.

For those who missed it, the Network also added several non-WWE indie shows this past weekend - wXw Shortcut to the Top 2020, EVOLVE 126, ICW Fight Club 95, and PROGRESS Chapter 94.

The new WWE Untold documentary on the feud between John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will premiere on Sunday at 10am ET on demand. It will then air at 8pm ET on the live stream.

WWE Untold and the new indie content will not be available on the free version of the WWE Network. Stay tuned for updates.