Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is now official for WWE Clash of Champions.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Cross become the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Alexa Bliss, Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans. She pinned Snuka to get the win.

The match featured an interesting moment as Bliss went to help Cross up at ringside, but instead dropped her with Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher. SmackDown then went to commercial and Bliss was not seen for the rest of the match.

On a related note, WWE has been using a "Gold Rush" tagline for Clash of Champions this year.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Below is the updated Clash of Champions card, along with video of Bliss hitting Sister Abigail on Cross:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)