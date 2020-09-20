The next episode of WWE Timeline, which airs on September 23 on the WWE Network, will revolve around the relationship and rivalry--that has existed both behind the screens and on screen--between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

Rollins became the first-ever NXT Champion after Triple H, the founder and Executive Producer of NXT, took control of WWE's developmental show. Thereafter, they became rivals as part of the Evolution vs. The Shield storyline before uniting as members of The Authority.

Eventually, their mentor and protégé relationship fell apart on screen and culminated in a non-sanctioned match at WrestleMania 33. By defeating Triple H at the grandest stage of them all, Rollins earned the moniker of The King Slayer.

Meanwhile, four new indy shows, Evolve 127, WXW Shotgun, ICW Fight Club 96, and Progress Chapter 101, dropped on the WWE Network on Saturday.