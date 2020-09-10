The WWE NXT UK relaunch is shaping up ahead of next week's new episode on the WWE Network.

It was announced on today's episode, which will be the final show before the relaunch, that Piper Niven will challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray on the September 24 show.

It was also announced today that NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus will defend their titles next week against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. The match was made after Gallus issued an open challenge for next week's episode, which is the first show from the new NXT UK set at BT Sport TV studios in London.

There's no word, as of this writing, on when #1 contender Ilja Dragunov will challenge NXT UK Champion WALTER, but we will keep you updated. Dragunov won a Battle Royal earlier this year to earn a title shot, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. WWE has indicated that the Dragunov vs. WALTER feud will still happen.

We noted a few months back how WWE had filed to trademark the "Heritage Cup" name. It was announced on today's NXT UK episode that the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament will begin on next Thursday's show.

The eight-man tournament will feature Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, Flash Morgan Webster, A Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners, and a mystery man that looks to be revealed next week. It was noted that more tournament details will also be revealed next Thursday.

All matches in the Heritage Cup Tournament will be contested under British Rounds Rules. The rules announced are:

* 6 three minute rounds

* 20 second breaks between rounds

* 2 out of 3 falls

* A pinfall, submission or count out counts as one fall

* The round ends once a fall occurs

* A victory is declared after winning 2 falls

* A DQ or KO ends the match

* Whoever leads after 6 rounds wins

Stay tuned for updates on next week's NXT UK relaunch. Below are the graphics for the Heritage Cup Tournament: