Another teaser vignette for the WWE SmackDown mystery woman aired on tonight's show, as seen above.

The mystery woman came closer to revealing her identity on tonight's show, but her face was kept hidden for another week. She did write "Untouchable" on her mirror with lipstick.

The main speculation going around social media on who is behind the new promos seems to be Carmella. There have been other names speculated, but Carmella is the main name being discussed for the past two weeks.

Stay tuned for updates on the blue brand mystery woman.