- Above is the latest WWE NXT Top 5 video, featuring Finn Balor's greatest NXT Title matches. Tuesday's NXT Super Tuesday II episode will open with Balor vs. Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title.

- A new WWE Timeline episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 10am ET on Tuesday. It will then air on the live stream at 10pm ET. The "She Was Mine Before She Was Yours" episode will apparently focus on the feud between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Randy Savage.

- The Rock is partnering with VOSS water for a new "Drop of Kindness" campaign, as revealed in his new Instagram video below. Fans can share messages of inspiration, show acts of kindness or do something thoughtful for others in need, and then share those acts on Instagram with the #likeaVOSS and #Sweepstakes hashtags for a chance to win prizes from VOSS and the former WWE Champion.

Rock posted the following details on the new campaign: