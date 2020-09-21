Tom Phillips is set to return to the WWE RAW announce table on tonight's live Clash of Champions go-home edition of the show.

Phillips and Samoa Joe have had the last two weeks off, but PWInsider reports that Phillips is in Orlando and will be returning tonight.

It was also noted that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in Orlando. There's no word yet on if Lawler will be filling in for Joe on tonight's show.

Phillips, Joe and Byron Saxton last worked as a team for the August 31 episode. Michael Cole replaced Phillips on September 7, and again last week. Joe was replaced last week by Dolph Ziggler and several guest commentators throughout the night.

* Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato in a RAW Underground fight

* Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato in a RAW Underground fight

* Update on Randy Orton's condition going into Clash of Champions

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match

* Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Andrade and Angel Garza to crown new #1 contenders to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at Clash of Champions