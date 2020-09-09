WWE officials are reportedly working on plans for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE has a city in mind for the 2021 Rumble event, and they are looking to resume regular live events with fans before then. However, officials are keeping an eye on what the NBA and the NHL do for their next seasons, regarding fans and capacity levels at venues.

For what it's worth, one fan commented that they hope T-Mobile Park in Seattle hosts the 2021 Rumble but it was noted that this is highly unlikely.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE schedule.