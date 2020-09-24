NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis confirmed on social media that "NWA Powerrr" will be returning.

Aldis confirmed it while responding to a fan who tweeted about being sad that "NWA Powerrr" was gone.

His full tweet was, "Steve, let me be crystal clear: #NWAPowerrr is not gone. Stay tuned."

"NWA Powerrr" premiered on October 8, 2019, on YouTube. The show has been hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NWA recently teamed up with United Wrestling Network to do the weekly PPV series, "Primetime Live." In the first "Primetime Live" PPV, Aldis successfully defended the NWA Worlds title against Mike Bennett.

The second episode of "Primetime Live" was earlier this week with NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa retaining her title against Priscilla Kelly.

Below you can see the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion's tweet: