The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament began earlier today with A Block matches kicking things off. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada via pinfall.
Below are the full results:
* Will Ospreay defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Jay White defeated Shingo Takagi
* Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada
Below are the current standings:
* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-0)
* Jay White 2 points (1-0)
* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-0)
* Taichi 2 points (1-0)
* Will Ospreay 2 points (1-0)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-1)
* Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-1)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)
* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-1)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:
* Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Toru Yano vs. SANADA
* Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito
