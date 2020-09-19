The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament began earlier today with A Block matches kicking things off. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada via pinfall.

Below are the full results:

* Will Ospreay defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White defeated Shingo Takagi

* Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada

Below are the current standings:

* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-0)

* Jay White 2 points (1-0)

* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-0)

* Taichi 2 points (1-0)

* Will Ospreay 2 points (1-0)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-1)

* Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-1)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)

* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-1)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:

* Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Toru Yano vs. SANADA

* Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito