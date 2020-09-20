The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued on today with the opening B Block matches. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi by pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Juice Robinson defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Toru Yano defeated SANADA
* KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated EVIL
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-0)
* Jay White 2 points (1-0)
* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-0)
* Taichi 2 points (1-0)
* Will Ospreay 2 points (1-0)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-1)
* Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-1)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)
* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-1)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 2 points (1-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
* KENTA 2 points (1-0)
* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
* Juice Robinson 2 points (1-0)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)
* SANADA 0 points (0-1)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-1)
* EVIL 0 points (0-1)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-1)
The tournament continues on Wednesday, here are the upcoming A Block matches:
* Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay
* Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White
