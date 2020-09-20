The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued on today with the opening B Block matches. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi by pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Juice Robinson defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Toru Yano defeated SANADA

* KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated EVIL

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-0)

* Jay White 2 points (1-0)

* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-0)

* Taichi 2 points (1-0)

* Will Ospreay 2 points (1-0)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-1)

* Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-1)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)

* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-1)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 2 points (1-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

* KENTA 2 points (1-0)

* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

* Juice Robinson 2 points (1-0)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)

* SANADA 0 points (0-1)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-1)

* EVIL 0 points (0-1)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-1)

The tournament continues on Wednesday, here are the upcoming A Block matches:

* Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay

* Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White