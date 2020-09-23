The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with more A Block matches. Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Jeff Cobb defeated Shingo Takagi

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Taichi defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Will Ospreay defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Jay White 4 points (2-0)

* Taichi 4 points (2-0)

* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-0)

* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-1)

* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-1)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-1)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-2)

* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-2)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 2 points (1-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

* KENTA 2 points (1-0)

* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

* Juice Robinson 2 points (1-0)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)

* SANADA 0 points (0-1)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-1)

* EVIL 0 points (0-1)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-1)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:

* Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano

* Juice Robinson vs. KENTA

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.