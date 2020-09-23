The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with more A Block matches. Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Jeff Cobb defeated Shingo Takagi
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Taichi defeated Minoru Suzuki
* Will Ospreay defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Jay White 4 points (2-0)
* Taichi 4 points (2-0)
* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-0)
* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-1)
* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-1)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-1)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-2)
* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-2)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 2 points (1-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
* KENTA 2 points (1-0)
* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
* Juice Robinson 2 points (1-0)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)
* SANADA 0 points (0-1)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-1)
* EVIL 0 points (0-1)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-1)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:
* Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano
* Juice Robinson vs. KENTA
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
