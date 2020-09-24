The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches taking place. Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Hirooki Goto defeated SANADA
* Toru Yano defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Juice Robinson defeated KENTA
* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Jay White 4 points (2-0)
* Taichi 4 points (2-0)
* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-0)
* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-1)
* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-1)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-1)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-2)
* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-2)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 4 points (2-0)
* Toru Yano 4 points (2-0)
* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-1)
* KENTA 2 points (1-1)
* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-1)
* EVIL 2 points (1-1)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-2)
* SANADA 0 points (0-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-2)
The tournament continues Sunday with the following A Block matches:
* Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
