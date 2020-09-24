The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches taking place. Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Hirooki Goto defeated SANADA

* Toru Yano defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Juice Robinson defeated KENTA

* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Jay White 4 points (2-0)

* Taichi 4 points (2-0)

* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-0)

* Kota Ibushi 2 points (1-1)

* Minoru Suzuki 2 points (1-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-1)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-1)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-2)

* Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-2)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 4 points (2-0)

* Toru Yano 4 points (2-0)

* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-1)

* KENTA 2 points (1-1)

* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-1)

* EVIL 2 points (1-1)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-2)

* SANADA 0 points (0-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-2)

The tournament continues Sunday with the following A Block matches:

* Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White