The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with A Block matches happening. Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Taichi defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Jeff Cobb
* Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Shingo Takagi defeated Will Ospreay
* Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Jay White 6 points (3-0)
* Taichi 6 points (3-0)
* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-1)
* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-1)
* Minoru Suzuki 4 points (2-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-2)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-2)
* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-3)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-3)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 4 points (2-0)
* Toru Yano 4 points (2-0)
* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-1)
* KENTA 2 points (1-1)
* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-1)
* EVIL 2 points (1-1)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-2)
* SANADA 0 points (0-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-2)
The tournament continues Tuesday with the following B Block matches:
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. KENTA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson
* Toru Yano vs. EVIL
* Hikrooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito
?#G1CLIMAX30 ????(9/27)?????— njpwworld (@njpwworld) September 27, 2020
???A?????????
?
??MSG??????????????????
?????????????????…??
?? @rainmakerXokada × @JayWhiteNZ
?? #njpwworld ?????#G1CLIMAX30 ???????https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpwworld #njpw pic.twitter.com/TbfXmHWV4y