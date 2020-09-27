The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with A Block matches happening. Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Taichi defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Jeff Cobb

* Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Shingo Takagi defeated Will Ospreay

* Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Jay White 6 points (3-0)

* Taichi 6 points (3-0)

* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-1)

* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-1)

* Minoru Suzuki 4 points (2-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-2)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-2)

* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-3)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-3)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 4 points (2-0)

* Toru Yano 4 points (2-0)

* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-1)

* KENTA 2 points (1-1)

* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-1)

* EVIL 2 points (1-1)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-2)

* SANADA 0 points (0-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-2)

The tournament continues Tuesday with the following B Block matches:

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. KENTA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson

* Toru Yano vs. EVIL

* Hikrooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito