The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches going down. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto in the main event. Below are the full results:

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated SANADA

* KENTA defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Juice Robinson

* Toru Yano defeated EVIL

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Jay White 6 points (3-0)

* Taichi 6 points (3-0)

* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-1)

* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-1)

* Minoru Suzuki 4 points (2-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-2)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-2)

* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-3)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-3)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 6 points (3-0)

* Toru Yano 6 points (3-0)

* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-1)

* KENTA 4 points (2-1)

* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-2)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-2)

* EVIL 2 points (1-2)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 points (1-2)

* SANADA 0 points (0-3)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following A Block matches:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi