The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches going down. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto in the main event. Below are the full results:
* YOSHI-HASHI defeated SANADA
* KENTA defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Juice Robinson
* Toru Yano defeated EVIL
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Jay White 6 points (3-0)
* Taichi 6 points (3-0)
* Will Ospreay 4 points (2-1)
* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-1)
* Minoru Suzuki 4 points (2-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-2)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-2)
* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-3)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-3)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 6 points (3-0)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-0)
* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-1)
* KENTA 4 points (2-1)
* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-2)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-2)
* EVIL 2 points (1-2)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 points (1-2)
* SANADA 0 points (0-3)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following A Block matches:
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi
* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi
