The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with A Block matches taking place. Tomohiro Ishii defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi defeated Jeff Cobb

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Taichi

* Will Ospreay defeated Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Shingo Takagi

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Jay White 6 points (3-1)

* Taichi 6 points (3-1)

* Will Ospreay 6 points (3-1)

* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-1)

* Minoru Suzuki 6 points (3-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 4 points (2-2)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-3)

* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-3)

* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-4)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 6 points (3-0)

* Toru Yano 6 points (3-0)

* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-1)

* KENTA 4 points (2-1)

* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-2)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-2)

* EVIL 2 points (1-2)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 points (1-2)

* SANADA 0 points (0-3)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:

* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* KENTA vs. EVIL

* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA