The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with A Block matches taking place. Tomohiro Ishii defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Kota Ibushi defeated Jeff Cobb
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Taichi
* Will Ospreay defeated Jay White
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Shingo Takagi
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Jay White 6 points (3-1)
* Taichi 6 points (3-1)
* Will Ospreay 6 points (3-1)
* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-1)
* Minoru Suzuki 6 points (3-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 4 points (2-2)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-3)
* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-3)
* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-4)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 6 points (3-0)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-0)
* Juice Robinson 4 points (2-1)
* KENTA 4 points (2-1)
* Hirooki Goto 2 points (1-2)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-2)
* EVIL 2 points (1-2)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 points (1-2)
* SANADA 0 points (0-3)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:
* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano
* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* KENTA vs. EVIL
* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA
