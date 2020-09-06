NJPW New Japan Road took place earlier today with the continuation of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship tournament. Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI picked up a second victory in the tourny by defeating Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato.
Below are the full results from today's show:
* Yuji Nagata defeated Yuya Uemura
* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Gabriel Kidd defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, SHO & Yota Tsuji
* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma
* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1) defeated Taiji Ishimori & Gedo (0-2) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match)
* Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI (2-0) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (1-1) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match)
The next New Japan Road event takes place on Tuesday, September 8.
