Harold Meij, the President and CEO of NJPW, will be departing the company next month.

In a statement released by NJPW, it was revealed that Takami Ohbari, who is presently CEO of NJPW America, will take over from Meij as the new President and CEO of NJPW starting from October 23.

Meij, who was appointed president of NJPW in May of 2018, wrote a blog on NJPW's website and apologized to fans for resigning during the ongoing G1 Climax 30 event. He had previously served as senior VP of Coca-Cola Japan.

Below is the full statement from NJPW: