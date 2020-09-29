Harold Meij, the President and CEO of NJPW, will be departing the company next month.
In a statement released by NJPW, it was revealed that Takami Ohbari, who is presently CEO of NJPW America, will take over from Meij as the new President and CEO of NJPW starting from October 23.
Meij, who was appointed president of NJPW in May of 2018, wrote a blog on NJPW's website and apologized to fans for resigning during the ongoing G1 Climax 30 event. He had previously served as senior VP of Coca-Cola Japan.
Below is the full statement from NJPW:
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement this morning, announcing that NJPW President Harold Meij is resigning from the company and will be replaced by Takami Ohbari:
At a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's parent company Bushiroad's board of directors today September 29, 2020, a change was announced in NJPW's directorship. This change will take effect at the beginning of NJPW's 50th year of trading on October 23rd.
Outgoing President/CEO
Harold Meij
New NJPW President/CEO (as of October 23)
Takami Ohbari (current NJPW of America CEO)