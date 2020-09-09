NJPW announced this year's G1 Climax 30 participants and which block they are headed to. This year's tournament kicks off on September 19 with the finals happening on October 18. The tournament will see the in-ring returns of wrestlers like Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson, and KENTA for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The winner of the G1 receives an opportunity (that they will have to defend for the rest of 2020) for a IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

A Block:

* Kota Ibushi

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Kazuchika Okada

* Shingo Takagi

* Yujiro Takahashi

* Taichi

* Minoru Suzuki

* Jeff Cobb

* Will Ospreay

* Jay White

B Block:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Hirooki Goto

* Toru Yano

* YOSHI-HASHI

* SANADA

* Tetsuya Naito

* EVIL

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Juice Robinson

* KENTA