NWA star Kamille announced she got engaged today to NWA star Thomas Latimer.
Kamille posted a photo with the caption, "I already knew you were my forever, now I just have some jewelry to go along with it"
NWA sent the happy couple a message on Twitter.
The promotion tweeted, "Congratulations to the future Mr. & Mrs. Latimer."
Kamille is currently in the 2020 Daytona Beach Bodybuilding Classic.
Below you can see her announcement as well as NWA's message:
