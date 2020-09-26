NWA star Kamille announced she got engaged today to NWA star Thomas Latimer.

Kamille posted a photo with the caption, "I already knew you were my forever, now I just have some jewelry to go along with it"

NWA sent the happy couple a message on Twitter.

The promotion tweeted, "Congratulations to the future Mr. & Mrs. Latimer."

Kamille is currently in the 2020 Daytona Beach Bodybuilding Classic.

Below you can see her announcement as well as NWA's message: